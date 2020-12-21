COVID-19 Cases in Japan Top 200,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan exceeded the 200,000 mark on Monday, with a third wave of infections hitting regional cities, as well as the greater Tokyo and other major urban areas.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatal cases reached 2,930.

After the country's first COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Jan. 16., it took seven months for the nationwide infection tally to top 50,000, on Aug. 10, and 80 more days for the tally to surpass 100,000, on Oct. 29.

As the pace of infections started to accelerate further in November, the nationwide tally rose by 50,000 in 33 days to hit 150,000 on Dec. 1, and climbed by another 50,000 in about three weeks.

Of the country's 47 prefecture, Tokyo sees the largest number of COVID-19 cases so far, followed by Osaka, Kanagawa, Aichi and Hokkaido. Akita and Tottori are the only prefectures with fewer than 100 cases.

