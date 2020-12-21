Japan to Spend 57.6 B. Yen for F-2 Successor Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to secure 57.6 billion yen to develop a stealth fighter as the successor to the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2 jets under its fiscal 2021 draft budget adopted Monday.

The total defense outlays for the year starting next April stand at 5,342.2 billion yen, up 0.5 pct from the fiscal 2020 initial budget, rewriting their record high for seven years in a row.

The government will proceed with work to design the body and the engine of the successor fighter and start research for ensuring its interoperability with U.S. fighter jets, as it aims to start deploying the successor in 2035.

The government changed its plan for the Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, under development in Japan, after finding it feasible to extend its firing range so that it can be launched from land, sea or air.

Reflecting the change, the draft budget envisions 33.5 billion yen related to the missile, far larger than the 2.7 billion yen sought in the Defense Ministry’s budget request.

