COVID-19 Measures to Be Ramped Up under Japan FY 2021 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will ramp up its fight against the novel coronavirus, using 5 trillion yen in reserve funds secured under its fiscal 2021 draft budget adopted Monday.

The money, which can be spent without parliamentary approval, will allow the government to respond swiftly when fresh needs emerge for additional COVID-19 countermeasures.

The government hopes to underpin the coronavirus-hit economy without a break through the initial budget for the year starting next April and the third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, whose draft version was adopted last week.

The draft extra budget also includes 4,358.1 billion yen for coronavirus measures, such as the launch of vaccinations against the virus and a boost to the capacity of polymerase chain reaction testing.

Under the fiscal 2021 draft budget, 4.5 billion yen in spending is planned in order to support the development of cutting-edge medical equipment such as ventilators, for which Japan relies heavily on exports.

