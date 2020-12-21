Ezra Vogel, Author of "Japan as Number One," Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Ezra F. Vogel, professor emeritus at Harvard University and the author of "Japan as Number One," published in 1979, died at a hospital in Massachusetts, on Sunday. He was 90.

He died suddenly after surgery, according to Christina Davis, director of the university's Weatherhead Center Program on U.S.-Japan Relations.

Born in Ohio in 1930, Vogel obtained his doctorate in sociology from the university in 1958. He later went to Japan for a two-year stay for his research.

After becoming professor at the university in 1967, Vogel served in such posts as director of the university's East Asian Research Center.

Under the administration of U.S. President Bill Clinton, Vogel assumed the post of national intelligence officer for East Asia at the National Intelligence Council for two years from 1993.

