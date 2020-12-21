New Coronavirus Variant Not Found in Japan: Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--A highly contagious new variant of the novel coronavirus circulating in Britain has not been found in Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

"According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, no such virus has been confirmed in our country," Kato told a press conference.

"The health ministry is exchanging information with the British government closely," the top government spokesman said.

"We'll take coronavirus countermeasures while checking the infection situations and government responses in other countries," he added.

Tokyo will also continue to cooperate with the World Health Organization, Kato said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]