Quantum-Encrypted Financial Data Transmission Test Starts in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502>, Nomura Holdings Inc. <8604> and others said Monday they have launched a joint experiment to transmit quantum-encrypted financial data.

The experiment, also joined by the communications ministry-linked National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, is aimed at assessing the stability, speed and other aspects of such data transmission.

Quantum cryptography is a next-generation technology that allows theoretically unbreakable encryption. Companies and institutions across the world are racing to advance studies on the technology.

The joint experiment became Japan’s first test of transmission of financial data using quantum cryptography.

A quantum cryptographic device, developed by Toshiba, is set up at a Nomura Holdings base in Tokyo. A large volume of stock information will be transmitted between the base and an NICT site, located several kilometers apart from each other.

