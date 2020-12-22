Avigan’s Effectiveness Not Yet Clear: Japan Govt Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel has postponed a decision on whether to approve the use of the influenza drug Avigan as a treatment for COVID-19, citing the difficulty in determining the drug’s effectiveness with currently available data.

The Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council will examine Avigan’s effectiveness again early next year, or later, if Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., a Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901> subsidiary that developed the drug, submits additional data from its ongoing clinical tests.

The panel decided to postpone its decision on Avigan at a working group session held on Monday.

Avigan, which has been approved in Japan as an antiflu drug, is believed to be effective in curbing the growth of the new coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

In October, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, based in Tokyo, applied for approval of Avian as a treatment for COVID-19, saying the drug was found through its clinical tests to be effective in shortening the time required for patients to produce negative results in polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the new coronavirus by 2.8 days.

