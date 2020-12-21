COVID-19 Cases in Japan Top 200,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan topped 200,000 on Monday as a third wave of infections is hitting both urban and regional areas.

On Monday, 1,808 new cases were confirmed across the country, including 392 in Tokyo.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 48 to 2,978. The new fatalities included 11 in Osaka Prefecture, eight in Hokkaido and six in Hyogo Prefecture.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 10 to 603, according to the health ministry.

After the country's first case was confirmed on Jan. 16., it took seven months for the tally to top 50,000, on Aug. 10, and 80 more days to surpass 100,000, on Oct. 29.

