Ex-Mitsubishi Pres. Makihara Dies at 90

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Minoru Makihara, former president of major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. <8058>, died of heart failure Dec. 13. He was 90.

Makihara, born in London, served as president between 1992 and 1998, during which he worked to wipe out investment losses caused by the collapse of the country's speculation-driven bubble economy in the early 1990s.

He also led efforts to consolidate Mitsubishi group operations. He became special adviser to Mitsubishi in June 2010 after taking such posts as chairman.

Using a wide range of personal connections from his long stay in the United States, Makihara played an active role as chairman of the Japan-U.S. Business Council, which holds meetings regularly with its U.S. counterpart, and proposed a free trade agreement between the two countries.

He also served as vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren. He was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun and the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

