Japan Govt to Write Carbon Neutrality Goal into Law

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Environment Ministry decided Monday to write into law the government’s target of achieving carbon neutrality in the country by 2050.

The ministry specifically seeks to revise the law for the promotion of efforts to tackle climate change by including the target. The amendment will be submitted to next year’s regular session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, to be convened in January.

The move is intended to demonstrate both at home and abroad the government’s resolve to realize a decarbonized society.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office in mid-September, said in his first policy speech in the Diet in late October, “We ... declare that by 2050, Japan will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero, that is, to realize a carbon-neutral, decarbonized society.”

At a meeting of experts on Monday, the ministry proposed that a study be made on including the declaration into law. Members of the panel accepted the suggestion.

