Suga Eyes Introducing Carbon Pricing System in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has instructed the industry and environment ministries to consider the introduction of a carbon pricing system in Japan as a way of achieving the government’s goal of realizing a decarbonized society by 2050.

On Monday, Suga held talks with industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, and instructed them to consider introducing the system, in which companies and households are required to pay according to the amount of carbon dioxide emissions.

However, introducing the carbon pricing system, which includes a carbon tax and emissions quota trading, will not be easy due to concerns about an expected increase in cost burdens on businesses and consumers.

At Monday’s press conference, Kajiyama said he has been asked by Suga to consider the introduction of the system together with the environment minister.

“Both ministries will take solid measures, such as working out the organizations that will be involved and the process of considering such a system,” Kajiyama said.

