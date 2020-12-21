Ex-Japanese Farm Minister Yoshikawa to Resign as Lawmaker
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa said Monday that he will resign as House of Representatives member for health reasons.
His decision is apparently linked to allegations that he had received cash from a former senior official of a major Japanese egg production firm, sources familiar with the situation said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]