Prosecutors Question Ex-PM Abe over Dinner Party Scandal
Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad has questioned former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a voluntary basis over a high-profile dinner party scandal, informed sources said Tuesday.
Abe's office is suspected of covering some of the costs of dinner parties held at a Tokyo hotel by a support group for him on the eve of the government's annual cherry blossom-viewing event in recent years.
