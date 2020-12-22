Abe Awarded by U.S. Govt for Leadership in Indo-Pacific Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Monday it has awarded former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Legion of Merit for his “leadership and vision” for the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama received the award medal on behalf of Abe from U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien on the same day.

The initiative promoted by Japan, the United States, India and Australia is intended to bolster cooperation based on the rule of law, apparently with the aim of maintaining a buffer against China’s assertiveness.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also received the award.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]