Japan May Strengthen Restrictions on Entry from Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering strengthening its restrictions on entry from Britain, following the discovery of a variant of the novel coronavirus in Britain and elsewhere in the world, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

“We’ll consider necessary steps, such as halting entry of short-term business travelers, quickly and make responses,” the top government spokesman told a press conference.

Currently, entry from Britain is banned in principle, but people on short-term business trips are allowed to enter Japan.

“We’ll firmly prevent a further spread of infections and make efforts to reassure people,” Kato said.

