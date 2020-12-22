Japan May Strengthen Restrictions on Entry from Britain
Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering strengthening its restrictions on entry from Britain, following the discovery of a variant of the novel coronavirus in Britain and elsewhere in the world, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.
“We’ll consider necessary steps, such as halting entry of short-term business travelers, quickly and make responses,” the top government spokesman told a press conference.
Currently, entry from Britain is banned in principle, but people on short-term business trips are allowed to enter Japan.
“We’ll firmly prevent a further spread of infections and make efforts to reassure people,” Kato said.
