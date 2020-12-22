Japanese Actor Iseya Gets Suspended Term for Drug Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court sentenced Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya on Tuesday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for illegal cannabis possession.

The motive of Iseya, 44, to use cannabis for relaxation should not be considered to be an extenuating circumstance, Presiding Judge Chikako Murata said.

Public prosecutors were demanding a one-year prison sentence for him.

"The amount of cannabis held by Iseya was large for personal use," Murata said in the ruling. "Considering his drug use history, he was deeply involved with cannabis."

Still, the judge said that he should be given a suspended sentence as he has pledged to never use cannabis again, while recognizing the impact from the scandal on people with business contacts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]