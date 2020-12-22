Japan Panel Warns of Coronavirus Variant Import Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry advisory board Tuesday warned of the risk of the country importing a new variant of the novel coronavirus.

The new variant is believed to be highly contagious and its spread will put heavy burdens on medical systems in Japan, the board said.

It called for tighter entry restrictions and thorough monitoring of health conditions of people who enter Japan.

Takaji Wakita, chair of the board and director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said that if the new variant is identified in Japan, contacts will be traced.

The board said that the number of new coronavirus cases stays at record levels and continues rising across Japan.

