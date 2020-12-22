Japan’s COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 3,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s cumulative death toll linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, came to 3,026 on Tuesday, topping the 3,000-mark only a month after exceeding 2,000.

The total includes passengers of the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, earlier this year.

On Tuesday, 48 deaths were reported nationwide, including 12 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

After the first death was confirmed on Feb. 13, the national COVID-19 death toll topped 1,000 on July 20 and 2,000 on Nov. 22. Japan is suffering a third wave of infections, and the number of deaths and severely ill patients has been growing. The daily death count hit a record 53 on Dec. 15 and the following day.

Of the fatal cases counted by the health ministry as of Wednesday, people aged 80 or over accounted for about 60 pct, those in their 70s for about 26 pct, those in their 60s for 9.2 pct, those in their 50s for 3.1 pct, those in their 40s for 1.1 pct, those in their 30s for 0.3 pct and those in their 20s for 0.1 pct. No death has been confirmed among people aged 19 or younger.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]