Tokyo Reports 563 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 563 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

Fourteen deaths linked to the virus were confirmed across Japan, bringing the cumulative total to 2,992.

The daily count of infections came to 283 in Osaka Prefecture.

Daily records were marked in Chiba Prefecture, at 152, Kanagawa Prefecture, at 325, and Hyogo Prefecture, at 190.

