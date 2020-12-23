Kishi, Singh Oppose Coercive Attempts to Change Status Quo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, have agreed to strongly oppose any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tension.

The two ministers confirmed such a position in their phone talks on Tuesday, apparently with China’s increasing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea in mind.

In the talks, Kishi proposed the strengthening of defense cooperation among their countries plus the United States and Australia.

In October, the foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and India held a meeting in Japan. The Malabar naval exercise among Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force and the navies of India, the United States and Australia was held in the following month, in another move showing that the four countries are beefing up their ties to counter China.

