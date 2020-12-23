Akaba Vows to Work for Early Resumption of Go To Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Wednesday the government will make efforts to resume its Go To Travel subsidy program as early as possible after a nationwide halt, while striving to prevent the viral spread at the same time.

Akaba made the remark during off-session deliberations by the Committee on Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The minister also said, "It was a tough decision" to suspend the program across the country during the year-end and New Year holiday period.

The resumption of the program after the nationwide halt, which spans from Monday to Jan. 11, is "a possible option," Akaba said.

At the same committee meeting, Shigeru Omi, head of a government panel of experts on coronavirus countermeasures, said a serious evaluation of the nationwide halt, which was decided after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, should be made a few days before Jan. 12.

