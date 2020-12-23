U.S. Complained about Absence of Japan in Gulf Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Then U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle, in talks with then Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu in November 1990, complained about Japan's lack of physical involvement in efforts to resolve the Gulf Crisis, a declassified Japanese diplomatic document showed Wednesday.

Quayle, who visited Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony for then Emperor Akihito, held a meeting with Kaifu on Nov. 14, 1990.

In an extraordinary session of Japan's parliament that closed four days before, a government-proposed bill that would have enabled Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel to be dispatched overseas had been scrapped due to the objections of opposition parties.

At his meeting with Quayle, Kaifu noted that the legislation had failed to be enacted despite three weeks of parliamentary deliberations, adding that he may have been unable to provide convincing enough explanations, according to the document, disclosed by the Foreign Ministry.

But he also said the fact that the issue of the SDF's international cooperation had been discussed in parliament for the first time provided a springboard for the future.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]