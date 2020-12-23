Role for Taiwan in APEC Caused Japan Headache: Document

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government was cautious about the proposed participation of Taiwan in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum when it was formed in 1989, apparently as it wanted to develop friendly ties with China, a declassified Japanese diplomatic document revealed Wednesday.

Japan, which achieved diplomatic normalization with China in 1972, asked other countries to take careful responses to the issue of whether Taiwan should be allowed to become a member of APEC.

APEC was proposed by former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke, with an aim to involve countries and regions such as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Currently, the three economies are all APEC members.

Hawke said that it was time to create a more systematic consultative platform supported by high-quality analysis capability to discuss economic matters.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry thought that China might be irritated if discussions on Taiwan being allowed to participate in the forum started without enough groundwork being laid in advance, according to the document.

