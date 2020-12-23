Japan Announces Ban on Arrivals from Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday announced a temporary ban on all arrivals of foreigners from Britain, where a variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading.

The government will also suspend a measure allowing short-term business travelers returning to Japan from Britain to be exempt from 14-day self-quarantine.

Both measures will be effective for the time being starting Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

The government hopes to stop the variant, found also in some other countries, from entering Japan by strengthening its entry restrictions.

Kato again asked the public to refrain from making short-term trips to Britain, while indicating the government's policy of enhancing its quarantine system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]