Chinese Ships Approach Fishing Boat in Japanese Waters

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese government ships moved closer to a Japanese fishing boat after intruding into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa early on Wednesday, Japan Coast Guard officials said.

The latest intrusion by Chinese government ships into Japanese waters around the islets, also claimed by China, was the first since Dec. 9 and the 23rd so far this year.

The incident occurred at around 2:55 a.m. (5:55 p.m. Tuesday GMT) to 3:05 a.m., according to the JCG’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

A patrol ship of the JCG interrupted the Chinese ships to secure safety and warned them twice to leave the waters.

