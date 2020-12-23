Chinese Ships Approach Japanese Fishing Boat off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships moved close to a Japanese fishing boat after intruding into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday, Japan Coast Guard officials said.

The latest intrusion by Chinese government ships into Japanese waters around the Japanese-administered East China Sea islands, also claimed by China, was the first since Dec. 9 and the 23rd so far this year.

The two Haijing ships entered the Japanese waters around between 2:55 a.m. (5:55 p.m. Tuesday GMT) and 3:05 a.m., according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

A JCG patrol ship guarded the Japanese fishing boat from the Chinese vessels and warned them to leave the waters.

The Haijing ships left the waters around between 7 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

