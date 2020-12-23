Tokyo Games' Mansai Nomura-Led Ceremony Team to Be Disbanded

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The planning team for the opening and closing ceremonies of next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, headed by acclaimed "kyogen" traditional Japanese farcical drama actor Mansai Nomura, will be disbanded, the games' organizing committee said Wednesday.

The team, which was due to supervise a total of four ceremonies, will part ways just seven months before the opening of the Olympic Games. The move is based on the organizing committee's decision that a new regime is necessary to prepare for the ceremonies in a limited time while it is working to simplify the ceremonies in line with the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games, originally scheduled for this year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Creative director Hiroshi Sasaki, who has been in charge of the Paralympics' ceremonies in the planning team, will head a new team for the four ceremonies to replace the seven-member group.

"I want the ceremonies to show human activity under the coronavirus crisis, instead of just being simplified," Toshiro Muto, director-general of the organizing committee, said.

"It is a difficult decision, but I am certain that Sasaki will fully use what we have built up and show it to the world," Nomura, who served as chief executive creative director in the planning team, said at a press conference. He will become an adviser to the organizing committee.

