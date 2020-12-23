Japan Prosecutors Question Ex-Farm Min. over Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have questioned former agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa, 70, with his consent over an alleged money scandal, informed sources said Wednesday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad already questioned a former head of a major egg production company who allegedly gave a total of 5 million yen in cash to Yoshikawa.

The 87-year-old former head admitted to giving the cash, saying that it was “for the sake of the whole industry,” according to the sources.

Yoshikawa is suspected of receiving the cash as agriculture minister on three occasions between October 2018 and September 2019 from the former head of Akita Foods Co., based in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan.

The former head is believed to have asked Yoshikawa to ensure that new international animal welfare standards are not drafted in a way unfavorable to the Japanese industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]