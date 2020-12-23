Zama Mass Murder Suspect Withdraws Appeal against Death Sentence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Takahiro Shiraishi has withdrawn an appeal filed by his lawyer against a death sentence the 30-year-old man recently received for killing nine people in a high-profile mass murder case in 2017, it was learned Wednesday.

Shiraishi submitted a withdrawal document on Monday, according to the Tachikawa branch of Tokyo District Court.

With the deadline for filing an appeal in the case set for Jan. 4 next year, Shiraishi's death penalty is expected to be finalized at midnight on that day (3 p.m. GMT).

During the first trial, Shiraishi said he would not appeal any ruling, showing readiness to plead guilty and receive punishment.

The focus of the trial was on whether the victims, then in their 10s and 20s, consented to being killed, as claimed by the defense side. On Dec. 15, the Tachikawa branch concluded that none of them did, handing down the death sentence to Shiraishi as requested by the prosecutor side. "It was a heinous crime very rarely seen in history," Presiding Judge Naokuni Yano said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]