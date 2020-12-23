Japan to Ban Also Gasoline-Only New Minivehicle Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to make minivehicles subject to its planned ban on sales of new gasoline-only vehicles in the mid-2030s, informed sources said Wednesday.

The government's new action plan for greenhouse gas emission cuts, to be released this week, is expected to call for all new automobiles sold in Japan in and after the mid-2030s to be electrified models, such as hybrid, all-electric and fuel cell vehicles.

The plan to ban sales of gasoline-only minivehicles, which have engine displacements of up to 660 cc, would have a huge impact in rural areas highly dependent on cars.

Minivehicles sales in Japan in 2019 totaled 1.47 million units, accounting for about 34 pct of the total domestic new vehicle sales.

Minivehicles are popular among a wide range of consumers because they are lower-priced than standard-size vehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]