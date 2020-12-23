Japan Confirms Record 3,267 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 3,267 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The previous daily high was 3,211 cases marked on Thursday.

The country reported a daily record of 56 new deaths from the virus.

Tokyo confirmed 748 new cases, its second-highest daily tally after 821 cases confirmed on Thursday.

In the Japanese capital, people in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 193, followed by 141 in their 30s, 130 in their 40s and 120 in their 50s. There were 91 new cases for people aged 65 or older.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]