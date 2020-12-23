Tokyo Confirms 748 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 748 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the second-highest daily level in the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count, which hit a record high of 821 on Thursday, exceeded 500 for the second straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 193, followed by 141 in their 30s, 130 in their 40s and 120 in their 50s. There were 91 new cases in people aged 65 or older.

The number of seriously ill patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, grew by five from the previous day to 69.

Elsewhere in Japan, the western prefecture of Kagawa reported a daily record high of 20 new cases.

