Ex-PM Abe Escapes Indictment over Dinner Party Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has decided to not indict former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a high-profile dinner party scandal involving a support group for him, it was learned Thursday.

Abe plans to hold a press conference on the matter as early as Thursday evening, informed sources said. The ruling bloc is considering holding a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday to allow Abe to give explanations on a public occasion.

The prosecutors had received a criminal complaint from a group of citizens claiming that Abe may have violated the political funds control law.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors filed a summary indictment against a state-paid secretary to Abe on charges of breaching the law. The secretary, Hiroyuki Haikawa, 61, serves as the support group's representative.

The dinner parties in question were held by the support group at a Tokyo hotel on the eve of the government's annual cherry blossom-viewing event in recent years. Abe's office is suspected of covering some of the costs of the parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]