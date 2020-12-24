Japan Drafts Road Map for 2050 Zero-Emission Goal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A draft road map for the central and local governments to achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Japan to net zero by 2050 has been worked out, it was learned Thursday.

According to the draft, existing technologies will be introduced intensively to realize decarbonization in several model areas planned to be created in the next five years through 2025, which will be regarded as an “intensive period.”

The central government aims to trigger a “decarbonization domino effect” across the country in 2030 or later, in which progressive approaches taken in the model areas will be spread to other parts of the country.

A council for the realization of a decarbonized society comprised of central and local government officials will be established. The central government will present the draft road map at the first meeting of the council on Friday.

The meeting will be joined by Shuichi Abe, governor of the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, and others.

