279 People Linked to COVID-19 Relief Fraud Cases in Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of people handled by Japanese police over alleged fraudulent receipts of subsidies designed to support small businesses and self-employed people hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic came to 279 as of Dec. 18, it was learned Thursday.

The tally by the National Police Agency includes attempted cases.

The total value of money fraudulently obtained in established cases reached 212 million yen, according to the agency.

Police departments in as many as 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures handled such relief fraud cases. This suggests that the misconduct has become widespread in the country.

There was a case in which a corporate executive used social media to advise people to submit applications to fraudulently receive the aid. A former tax accountant and a tax office worker were arrested in other such fraud cases.

