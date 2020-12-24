Japan Confirms Record 3,512 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 3,512 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including a record 888 in Tokyo.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country rose by 25 to a record high of 644.

Seven other prefectures reported record numbers of new cases. They were Kanagawa, at 495, Aichi, at 270, Saitama, at 251, Chiba, at 234, Kyoto, at 107, Nagasaki, at 35, and Kagawa, at 27.

In Tokyo, there were 93 new cases for people aged 65 or older. The number of seriously ill patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, grew by four to 73.

The spike in new cases in the capital comes after a record 12,511 coronavirus tests were administered on Monday. It usually takes three days for tests to produce results.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]