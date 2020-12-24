Japan Confirms Record 3,743 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 3,743 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including a record 888 in Tokyo.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country rose by 25 to a record high of 644.

Seven other prefectures reported record numbers of new cases. They were Kanagawa, at 495, Aichi, at 270, Saitama, at 251, Chiba, at 234, Kyoto, at 107, Nagasaki, at 35, and Kagawa, at 27.

The country reported 54 new deaths from the virus.

In Tokyo, there were 93 new cases among people aged 65 or older. The number of seriously ill patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, grew by four to 73.

