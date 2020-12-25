Tokyo Sees Net Outflow of Residents for 5th Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo registered a net outflow of residents for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to the Japanese internal affairs ministry.

This trend is believed to reflect the coronavirus crisis.

The number of people who moved out of the capital in the month jumped 19.3 pct from a year before to 28,077, while the total of people moving in went down 6.8 pct to 24,044, the ministry said Thursday.

This represents a net outflow of 4,033 people, up from a net outflow of 2,715 people logged in October.

The Tokyo metropolitan area of Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa registered a net outflow of residents in November for the first time in three months, with the net outflow totaling 280 people.

