Penalties Needed to Shorten Biz Hours amid Epidemic: Suga

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday penalties need to be introduced for businesses that do not follow authorities’ requests to shorten operating hours or close temporarily amid the new coronavirus epidemic.

A bill to revise the special measures law for tackling the viral crisis, which needs to be enacted to enable the authorities to impose such penalties, “will be submitted to the next session of parliament for enactment, if necessary,” Suga said, referring to the ordinary session of parliament next year.

Delivering a speech at a gathering organized by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, Suga said shortening eateries’ operating hours is a very effective measure to prevent infection.

He also said he believes the revision bill needs to include regulations on shortening business hours, penalties and subsidies for businesses that meet the requests “in a set.”

At the same time, he said members of a government panel on coronavirus countermeasures voiced pros and cons over imposing the penalties in a meeting on Wednesday.

