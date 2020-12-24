Japanese Panel Proposes Simplified Flood Evacuation Advisories

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to the Japanese government Thursday called for simplifying evacuation advisories issued at the time of flood to help residents flee to safe areas quickly.

Currently, an evacuation recommendation is first issued and an order follows under the second-highest level on the government's five-tier flood warning system.

The panel proposed the government abolish the expression of evacuation recommendation. All residents will be asked to leave dangerous areas if an evacuation order is issued by local municipalities, according to the proposal.

The government plans to implement the change next year by revising the disaster countermeasures basic law introduced in 1961.

The highest-level warning will be issued when local municipalities conclude that it is already too dangerous to evacuate to shelters. Residents will be asked to stay in their homes or nearby areas with less risk of inundation and landslides.

