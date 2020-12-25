Japan Rises to 19th in 2019 Per Capita GDP Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan came in 19th in the 2019 rankings of dollar-based nominal gross domestic product per capita among the 37 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, up from 20th in the previous year.

Japan’s per capita GDP grew 2.4 pct from the previous year to 40,791 dollars, helped by the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, the Cabinet Office said Thursday. The country’s rankings have stayed between 18th and 20th since 2013.

Luxemburg ranked top, followed by Switzerland, Ireland and Norway. The United States came in sixth.

Japan saw its total nominal GDP stand at 5,148.7 billion dollars, ranking third as in 2018, after the United States and China.

