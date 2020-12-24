Abe Apologizes over Political Funds Law Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Thursday over his support group's failure to report payments to cover the costs of dinner parties in violation of the political funds control law.

"Despite this having occurred without my knowledge, I strongly feel moral responsibility," Abe said at a press conference, referring to the violation. "I'm deeply regretful and I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

But Abe ruled out resigning as a lawmaker or leaving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. "I'll start from scratch based on my deep regret and fulfill my responsibilities as a politician," he said.

The former prime minister will attend the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday to give explanations about the scandal.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office filed a summary indictment on Thursday against a secretary to Abe over the violation while bringing no charges against the former prime minister himself.

