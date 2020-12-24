Suga Apologizes for False Remarks about Party Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday apologized for making false statements at the Diet, the country's parliament, in the past over a dinner party scandal involving a support group for his predecessor, Shinzo Abe.

"It turned out that I made inaccurate remarks at the Diet" about the dinner parties, Suga told reporters at the prime minister's office. "I sincerely apologize to the people," he said.

The support group covered some of the costs of the dinner parties, but Abe denied the payments in Diet remarks while in office. Suga also denied the payments when he was chief cabinet secretary in the Abe administration.

Suga said he takes serious Abe's repeated false remarks at the Diet.

Referring to the remarks Suga himself made when he was chief cabinet secretary, the prime minister said he answered questions at the Diet while confirming what Abe said when necessary.

