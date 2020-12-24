Man Tests Coronavirus Positive after Returning to Japan from U.K.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 24 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 30s who returned to Japan from Britain last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday.

It remains unknown whether the man has been infected with a new variant of the novel coronavirus that is believed to be highly contagious and has been spreading in Britain.

The man returned to Japan on Dec. 16 and developed such symptoms as cough and headache on Monday, metropolitan government officials said.

He has been hospitalized, although his symptoms are not serious, the officials said.

What airport he flew into and how he traveled after that are unknown, the officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]