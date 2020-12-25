Mother Calls for Further Measures to Prevent Overwork Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The mother of a Dentsu Inc. <4324> employee who committed suicide five years ago due to overwork called on the government on Friday to take further measures to prevent such deaths.

In her note, Yukimi Takahashi, the 57-year-old mother of Matsuri, demanded that the government make it mandatory to introduce a system to prevent long working hours that lead to overwork deaths.

"Please make serious efforts to prevent overwork deaths and don't add to the number of victims like us," she said.

If Matsuri had lived, she would have been 29, the mother said of her daughter who committed suicide on Dec. 25, 2015, while working for the Japanese advertising agency.

"I can never forget every moment of the 24 years my beloved daughter lived," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]