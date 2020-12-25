Arashi Becomes Best-Selling Artist in Japan for 9th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Popular Japanese male pop group Arashi, set to halt its activities at the end of 2020, became the best-selling artist in Japan this year, topping the annual rankings for the ninth time, music research company Oricon Inc. <4800> said Friday.

The group also ranked first in the 2019 rankings.

Arashi's single "Kite" and the DVD of the group's concert in December 2019 both sold over one million units between Dec. 9 last year and Dec. 13 this year. Combined sales reached some 14.5 billion yen.

South Korean male pop group BTS came in second, with sales of about 10.7 billion yen, followed by Kenshi Yonezu, a male solo singer, with sales of around 9.7 billion yen.

Yonezu's "Stray Sheep" ranked first in the album division, selling some 1.56 million units.

