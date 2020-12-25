Noted Japanese Lyricist, Writer Rei Nakanishi Dies at 82

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Rei Nakanishi, a Japanese songwriter who wrote lyrics for a number of hit songs of the Showa era (1926-1989) and a prominent author, died of myocardial infarction at a Tokyo hospital on Wednesday, it was learned Friday. He was 82.

Nakanishi, whose real name was Reizo Nakanishi, wrote lyrics for over 4,000 songs including hits such as "Kita Sakaba," performed by Takashi Hosokawa, and "Ishikari Banka" by Mirei Kitahara.

Nakanishi was born in former Manchuria, currently a northeastern region of China, and moved to Japan after the end of World War II.

He started translating the lyrics of chansons when he was a student at Rikkyo University.

He began his career as a professional songwriter after he created lyrics for "Shiritakunaino," the Japanese version of the popular U.S. song "I Really Don't Want to Know," which became a hit in Japan.

