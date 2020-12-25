JR Hokkaido to Receive 130 B. Yen in State Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry said Friday that 130.2 billion yen in state financial aid will be provided to ailing Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido, over the three years from fiscal 2021.

Shikoku Railway Co., or JR Shikoku, will receive 102.5 billion yen over the five years from fiscal 2021, which starts in April next year.

The government plans to submit related legislation to the next regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened next month, to extend its existing support programs for both companies, currently due to expire at the end of March next year.

The extension is aimed at strengthening the two companies' financial bases. Their business performance is deteriorating further due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

JR Hokkaido serves the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, while JR Shikoku's service area is the western region of Shikoku.

