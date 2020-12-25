Japan Protests S. Korean Drill around Takeshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has strongly protested against a South Korean military drill conducted earlier this month around the disputed Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

"The drill is unacceptable as Takeshima is an inherent part of Japanese territory in light of historic facts and international law," Kato, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference. "It's extremely regrettable."

In Seoul on Friday, South Korean military officials said that the drill to "defend" Takeshima was held on Dec. 4 and that it did not involve any landing exercise.

The islands of Takeshima in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, are effectively controlled by Seoul and are called Dokdo in South Korea.

END

