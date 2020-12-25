Japan Confirms Record 3,832 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 3,832 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the third consecutive day above 3,000.

The country reported a record 64 new deaths from the virus, including 15 in Hyogo Prefecture and 10 in Tokyo. There were 644 seriously ill patients with the virus.

Five prefectures had record new cases, with Saitama, at 298, Kyoto, at 121, Hyogo, at 232, Hiroshima, at 141, and Kumamoto, at 68.

Tokyo reported 884 new cases, its second-highest daily count, after 888 on Thursday.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of Tokyo's new cases, at 246. Those aged 65 or older totaled 94.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]